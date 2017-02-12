BWW Review: Encores!'s Big River Matches Mark Twain's Humor With Roger Miller's Melodies

One would assume that Mark Twain would have been amused that his 1884 novel condemning America's history of enslavement of Africans, "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," has occasionally been condemned itself as racist literature for its realistic use of a certain slur. It's the kind of twisted sense reflected in his plot concerning the young title character who rebels against the devotedly religious women raising him by doing something they would deem as truly unholy; helping Jim, a runaway slave, escape to the north on a raft navigating the Mississippi River.

