Bridges in poor condition steadily increasing in Missouri
That number has increased significantly in less than a year and a half. ABC 17 News reported about 640 bridges were in the poor condition in the fall of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Wed
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC