Boys & Girls Club raises $127,000 at auction

The crowd of auction attendees begins to fill the lobby of the Sedalia Country Club during An Evening of Heart & Hope, presented by W-K Chevrolet, hosted Feb. 4. The 27th annual auction raised more than $120,000 for Club operations. Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri members sing "Keep Your Head Up" to kick off An Evening of Heart & Hope hosted Feb. 4. Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri board member Megan Page, left, writes a raffle ticket for Kelsey and Ashley Weymuth for the Sparkles & Sweets game at An Evening of Heart & Hope, presented by W-K Chevrolet.

