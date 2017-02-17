Argument between truck drivers ends in fatal shooting
One man is dead after an argument between two truck drivers turned into a shooting at an eastern Missouri truck stop. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called just before 11 a.m. Wednesday to a truck stop in Pacific.
