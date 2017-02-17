American Politician Plane Fatalities Fast Facts
May 1, 1928 - New York Rep. Thaddeus C. Sweet. Sweet is killed in an airplane accident in Broome County, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl
|15 hr
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC