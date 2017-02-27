Airports in Missouri May Soon Serve Alcohol to Go
At least, we're guessing that's what some Missouri lawmakers think, as a bi-partisan bill just passed the Missouri House, making it legal for travelers to take booze to-go from the bar to their gate at state airports. While the bill still needs approval from the Senate, the change in the liquor law would apply to all international airports in Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Conde Nast Traveler.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC