Abe, U.S. lawmakers agree to work on economic ties, trade after summit

12 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives agreed in Tokyo on Monday to further strengthen bilateral ties, including in economic areas, according to the Foreign Ministry. The visit by the bipartisan delegation from the Congressional Study Group on Japan follows Abe's summit earlier this month with U.S. President Donald Trump.

