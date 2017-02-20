Abe, U.S. lawmakers agree to work on economic ties, trade after summit
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives agreed in Tokyo on Monday to further strengthen bilateral ties, including in economic areas, according to the Foreign Ministry. The visit by the bipartisan delegation from the Congressional Study Group on Japan follows Abe's summit earlier this month with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|4 hr
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC