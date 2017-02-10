A Delaware sex offender has been sent...

A Delaware sex offender has been sentenced for a sex crime in Missouri.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

A convicted sex offender from Delaware who came to Missouri to have sex with a 16-year-old girl he met through Facebook has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Aaron Fletcher, of Seaford, Delaware, was sentenced Wednesday for enticing a minor to engage in sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
Private Lake Communities Feb 3 Smythe888 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me Jan 30 19boy 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 10
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,915 • Total comments across all topics: 278,726,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC