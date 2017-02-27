911 call: Bar shooting suspect said he'd killed "Iranians"
In the middle of a crowded bar, a 51-year-old former air traffic... . Alok Madasani, left, and his wife Reepthi Gangula hold candles during a vigil Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Ball Conference Center in Olathe, Kan., held in response to the deadly shooting Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC