2017 terror forecast for US, Europe 'alarming,' says House report

17 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The U.S. and European terror forecast for 2017 'looks alarming,' in part because of increased pressure on ISIS and other terror groups on their home turf, according to a monthly assessment by House lawmakers. The House Homeland Security Committee's February "Terror Threat Snapshot" report cited two homegrown terror attacks in January and officials predicted efforts to crush foreign terror groups, while laudable, could spur more attacks to American soil.

