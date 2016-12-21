Workers' Comp Insurance Cost Declining

A possible decrease in workers' compensation insurance costs would be good news for businesses in the Lake Area and statewide. And with a record number of Missourians working, employers in the Show Me State should see a 4.6 percent decrease in 2017, as recommended by the Department of Insurance.

