With Missouri's Prescription Drug Monitoring Facing...

Columbus, Ohio, Pharmacist Sarah Burke says a state database for pharmacists and other prescribers that aims to help reduce Ohio's painkiller addiction epidemic is so easy to use she runs all prescriptions for controlled substances through it. Missouri is still the only state without its own program to monitor prescription drug use.

