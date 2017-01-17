WGU Missouri announces the 'I Have A ...

WGU Missouri announces the 'I Have A Dream' Scholarship in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

In recognition of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., WGU Missouri is working to aid Missourians in realizing their dreams. WGU Missouri is pleased to announce the " I Have A Dream" scholarship for Missourians who have always dreamed of completing their college degree and advancing their career, but faced challenges that prevented them from moving forward.

