Weekly wrap-up: Survivors rescued after earthquake-triggered...
Multiple crashes occurred due to drivers losing control of their vehicles on the ice-covered roadways, including at least four fatalities, according to Missouri and Oklahoma State Highway Patrol. Two fatal accidents also occurred in Kansas on Saturday , the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Thu
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC