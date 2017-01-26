Want to track cellphones? Get a warrant, lawmakers say
Law enforcement cellphone tracking devices are coming under scrutiny in at least eight states, with lawmakers introducing proposals ranging from warrant requirements to an outright ban. Legislators are citing privacy and constitutional concerns, including Fourth Amendment search and seizure violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC