Want to track cellphones? Get a warrant, lawmakers say

Law enforcement cellphone tracking devices are coming under scrutiny in at least eight states, with lawmakers introducing proposals ranging from warrant requirements to an outright ban. Legislators are citing privacy and constitutional concerns, including Fourth Amendment search and seizure violations.

