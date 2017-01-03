University of Missouri to increase ti...

University of Missouri to increase tickets sales efforts

8 hrs ago

The University of Missouri plans to be more aggressive in its approach to ticket sales after finalizing a contract with a sales solution company. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the university finalized Friday the contract with IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions, which will have a 13-person team serving as the school's outbound ticket sales unit.

