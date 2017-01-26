University of Central Missouri planni...

University of Central Missouri planning ahead for budget cuts -

Colleges and universities across the state are working to figure out how to cut costs after Gov. Eric Greitens announced a budget cut to higher education last week, including the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. Greitens cut more than $146 million in spending from the budget, including close to $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges.

