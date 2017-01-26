Unclaimed property: Missouri's largest lost and found

He calls it Missouri's largest lost and found, and newly-minted State Treasurer Eric Schimitt is revamping an effort to return nearly $1 billion in unclaimed property to millions of residents who may not even know they have money waiting for them. Within his first 11 days in office, Schmitt returned a record $1 million to residents, including a $100,000 check that was just delivered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.