Uber says hundreds rode free for Missouri inauguration
The rideshare service Uber says it gave more than 1,000 free rides in Jefferson City as a part of Missouri's inauguration day. Uber spokesman Bobby Kellman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the company provided free rides from Monday through early Tuesday morning.
