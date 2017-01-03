Uber says hundreds rode free for Miss...

Uber says hundreds rode free for Missouri inauguration

Read more: The Progress

The rideshare service Uber says it gave more than 1,000 free rides in Jefferson City as a part of Missouri's inauguration day. Uber spokesman Bobby Kellman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the company provided free rides from Monday through early Tuesday morning.

