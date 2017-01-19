U.S. appeals court in KC reinstates suit over Missouri alcohol ads
A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit challenging Missouri regulations that a broadcasters group, retailer and winery press illegally limit how they can market alcohol, costing broadcasters advertising revenue. In reinstating the case, which was tossed out last year by U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan Jr. at the state's behest, an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously ruled the plaintiffs "plausibly stated a claim upon which relief could be granted."
