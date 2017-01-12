Trump-loving Missouri Rep. offers free guns to Capitol visitors if security takes theirs away
Missouri's Capitol building doesn't let ordinary citizens bring their guns with them when they visit - and one Trump-loving GOP lawmaker thinks that's a violation of their core rights. The Columbia Missourian reports that Missouri State Rep. Nick Marshall is letting any Missouri citizen who has a concealed carry permit borrow one of his own guns if they have theirs confiscated by security officials when they come to visit the Capitol.
