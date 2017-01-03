Trombone quartet Maniacal 4 to perform at UCM
The Performing Arts Series the Department of Music at the University of Central Missouri will present the trombone quartet Maniacal 4 in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hart Recital Hall. Maniacal 4 is dedicated to creating musical performances that not only entertain and engage, but also challenge the limits of traditional concert presentation.
