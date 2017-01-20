Three Winter Shows' At Ashby-Hodge Gallery
CMU exhibit runs Jan. 29 - April 6 The new winter show at The Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art on the campus of Central Methodist University features three shows that will lift the winter spirits and bring on thoughts of spring. "Three Winter Shows" begins with an opening reception on Sunday, Jan. 29 and runs through Thursday, April 6. The three galleries will welcome works by Columbia artist Bill Helvey, works from the permanent collection in honor of Black History Month, and a collection of paintings from the Robert and Anna Mae Hodge collection.
