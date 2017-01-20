Three Winter Shows' At Ashby-Hodge Ga...

Three Winter Shows' At Ashby-Hodge Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fayette Advertiser

CMU exhibit runs Jan. 29 - April 6 The new winter show at The Ashby-Hodge Gallery of American Art on the campus of Central Methodist University features three shows that will lift the winter spirits and bring on thoughts of spring. "Three Winter Shows" begins with an opening reception on Sunday, Jan. 29 and runs through Thursday, April 6. The three galleries will welcome works by Columbia artist Bill Helvey, works from the permanent collection in honor of Black History Month, and a collection of paintings from the Robert and Anna Mae Hodge collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Thu Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,113,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC