The Latest: Trump and Obama staff meet

The Latest: Trump and Obama staff meet

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Freezing rain moved into the southern Plains early Friday, creating icy condition that prompted flight cancellations and school closures as forecasters warned that the weather could cripple the region through the... Freezing rain moving across the southern Plains on Friday caused numerous accidents along icy highways and prompted flight cancellations and school closures in Missouri, while forecasters warned that the weather could... Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the meeting with President Barack Obama's staff is a "symbol" of the traditional peaceful transfer of power. Trump met with Obama at the White House a few days after winning election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... 3 hr Janice Brown 1
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri 11 hr uncut 13 inches 7
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC