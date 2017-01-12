The Latest: Trump and Obama staff meet
Freezing rain moved into the southern Plains early Friday, creating icy condition that prompted flight cancellations and school closures as forecasters warned that the weather could cripple the region through the... Freezing rain moving across the southern Plains on Friday caused numerous accidents along icy highways and prompted flight cancellations and school closures in Missouri, while forecasters warned that the weather could... Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the meeting with President Barack Obama's staff is a "symbol" of the traditional peaceful transfer of power. Trump met with Obama at the White House a few days after winning election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|3 hr
|Janice Brown
|1
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|11 hr
|uncut 13 inches
|7
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC