Tesla is no longer selling cars in Missouri

16 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

When the clock struck midnight on Sunday, it not only marked the end of 2016 -- it also signaled the end of Tesla sales in Missouri. The zero-emissions auto maker's license to sell cars at its Kansas City and St. Louis showrooms expired Saturday.

