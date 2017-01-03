Tesla can no longer sell cars in Missouri stores; dealer lobby lauds victory

Just as the new year began, Tesla was dealt a fresh setback in its campaign to make its electric cars directly available to customers throughout the U.S. Tesla's license to sell cars through its Missouri showrooms expired Saturday, following a circuit-court judge's decision that prevented renewal. In an August court case, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green ruled that Tesla is not a franchise, and that consequently its dealer license should not be renewed by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.