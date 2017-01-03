Tesla can no longer sell cars in Missouri stores; dealer lobby lauds victory
Just as the new year began, Tesla was dealt a fresh setback in its campaign to make its electric cars directly available to customers throughout the U.S. Tesla's license to sell cars through its Missouri showrooms expired Saturday, following a circuit-court judge's decision that prevented renewal. In an August court case, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green ruled that Tesla is not a franchise, and that consequently its dealer license should not be renewed by the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GreenCarReports.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 1
|sue
|1
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec '16
|iseeitcoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC