Ten years after the 'Missouri Miracle', ex-FBI agent recalls...

Reunited at last! Teen meets her biological parents for first time since she was snatched at birth from hospital 18 years ago by woman who she grew up to love, defend and call 'mom' Healthy and devoted father, 48, dies suddenly from meningitis - as his terrified SoulCycle class of 200 are warned they too are now at risk of catching killer infection Ringling Bros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.