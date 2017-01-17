Statuary Lunch Hall a Model of Make-Nice Decorum
A U.S. Capitol Police officer takes a photo as a Marine helicopter carrying former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama lifts off from the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol following the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. After former President Barack Obama took off on a military chopper from the East Front of the Capitol, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence joined congressional leaders and other dignitaries for one of Inauguration Day's more intimate moments, far from the crowds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC