Some question push for tougher penalties for attacking cops

The newly seated Governor is pushing to toughen Missouri's already stiff penalties for attacking a police officer, re... JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Gov. Eric Greitens is pushing to toughen Missouri's already stiff penalties for attacking a police officer, reflecting similar efforts underway in other states and pleasing many in Missouri's law enforcement community, which has been on the defensive since the police killing of an unarmed black 18-year-old in Ferguson more than two years ago.

