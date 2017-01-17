Some question push for tougher penalties for attacking cops
In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens speaks in Jefferson City, Mo. The newly seated Governor is pushing to toughen Missouri's already stiff penalties for attacking a police officer, reflecting similar efforts underway in other states and pleasing many in Missouri's law enforcement community, which has been on the defensive since the police killing of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|13
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC