Some question push for tougher penalties for attacking cops

7 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens speaks in Jefferson City, Mo. The newly seated Governor is pushing to toughen Missouri's already stiff penalties for attacking a police officer, reflecting similar efforts underway in other states and pleasing many in Missouri's law enforcement community, which has been on the defensive since the police killing of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson.

