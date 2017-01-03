Show-Me-St-Louis 27 mins ago 11:55 a....

Show-Me-St-Louis 27 mins ago 11:55 a.m.Storytelling at the Missouri History Museum

6 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

There are so many things for kids and families to do in St. Louis, but something you may not have thought about is going to the history museum. They have hands on programs and exhibits designed specifically for kids and the best part...it's free! The Missouri History Museum is in Forest Park.

