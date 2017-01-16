shelves of refrigerated milk in store

Have you purchased milk in California from 2003 to the present? We're willing to bet the answer is yes - and if so, you could be owed money. Customers who purchased milk or other dairy products including cream, half & half, yogurt, cottage cheese, cream cheese, or sour cream from 2003 to the present in Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin may receive between $45 and $70 as part of a class action lawsuit.

