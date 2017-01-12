Schoolchildren to a Rally in the Rotundaa for School Choice
Speaking at the event will be Missouri state lawmakers, charter school parents, Dr. Douglas Thaman of the Missouri Charter Public School Association, and Peter Franzen of the Children's Educational Alliance of Missouri. This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2017, which will feature more than 21,000 school choice events across all 50 states.
