Sara Walsh announces run to replace Caleb Jones in 50th District Missouri House seat
A candidate is already in the running to replace State Representative Caleb Jones, just a day after Jones announced he's stepping down to take a position with Governor-elect Eric Greitens' administration. In a statement released Wednesday, Walsh said, "I have a desire to serve the people of Missouri and believe I can best do that by championing issues and causes important to them as their Representative in the General Assembly."
