Road crews prepared to treat icy road...

Road crews prepared to treat icy roadways on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

Some mid-Missouri road crews have already began salting the roads ahead of Friday's anticipated ice storm. The Missouri Department of Transportation started road treatment Thursday on major roads and highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri 11 hr Independent 3
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC