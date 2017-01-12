Rideshare regulations speed through Missouri House
Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft are hoping to expand services to Missouri customers under proposed statewide regulations for the app-based companies. Legislators are taking another crack at a proposal that would require a yearly $5,000 registration fee, local and national driver background checks, vehicle inspections, and exempt such companies from local or municipal taxes.
