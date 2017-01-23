Rideshare company Lyft to start operating in Missouri
The announcement comes Tuesday after the Missouri House gave initial approval to statewide regulations for app-based transportation companies. Uber and Lyft say statewide regulations could enable them to expand throughout the state.
