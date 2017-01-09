Rep. Clay Attempts To File Charges Over Removal Of Painting Depicting Cops As Pigs
Democratic Missouri Rep. Lacy Clay wants to file a theft charge with Capitol Hill Police against Republican California Rep. Duncan Hunter for removing a painting in the capitol that depicts police officers as pigs. Clay told reporters Monday night that police spoke to his chief of staff earlier in the day and have not been helpful to the congressman in his quest to file charges against Hunter.
