Proposed hog confinement killed after rural neighbors speak out
With help from Illinois Citizens for Clean Air & Water, farmers protest against hog confinements planned near their farms in Illinois. Facing opposition from local farmers, one of the state's largest pork producers has pulled its application to build a hog confinement in downstate Fulton County, handing opponents a rare victory in their efforts to slow the growth of the massive livestock facilities in the state.
