Panels to explore criteria, prioritie...

Panels to explore criteria, priorities for urban renewal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

This is one of Jefferson City's most historic homes and has recently been named to Missouri's 2016 historic "Places in Peril." The home at 105 Jackson St. is one of many boarded up, crumbling structures owned by Barbara Buescher, who was sued by the city to repay debt for work done on her properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) 17 hr Prayers 3,977
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,934 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC