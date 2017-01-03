Panel votes to keep allowing smoking ...

Panel votes to keep allowing smoking in lawmaker offices

12 hrs ago

A House rules committee heard testimony from three high school students, the Jefferson City Council and a representative from the American Heart Association. But the proposal didn't make it past the Republican panel, which defeated it in a 9-4 party-line vote.

