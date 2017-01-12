Oklahoma, Missouri Declare States of Emergency Before Winter Storms
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties in the state due to forecasted severe winter weather. A statement issued by the Governor's Office on Thursday warned that the state could face "[w]inter storms, snow, freezing rain, ice, severe storms, tornadoes, straight line winds and flooding" over the next few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|5 hr
|Independent
|3
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC