Oak Hills revenue, number of rounds played up in 2016

The city-owned golf course ended the year $113,000 better than budgeted, Tina Werner, Parks General Recreation and Support Services Division director, said in an end-of-year financial report to the Oak Hills Advisory Committee. Oak Hills also exceeded its budgeted 58.5 percent cost recovery, with an actual cost recovery of 69.4 percent.

