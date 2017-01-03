Nixon offers advice to incoming governor
Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, middle, visits with Sheena Greitens and Gov.-elect Eric Greitens at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast on Jan. 5, 2017. It was Greiten's first and Nixon's eighth and final time as governor at the annual event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec '16
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec '16
|iseeitcoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC