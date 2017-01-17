News 25 mins ago 2:04 p.m.Missouri Su...

News 25 mins ago 2:04 p.m.Missouri Supreme Court orders Kansas City vote on wage hike

The Missouri Supreme Court is ordering Kansas City to put a proposed minimum-wage hike to $15 an hour on the ballot. Supreme Court judges ruled Tuesday that a vote is needed before judges can decide if a wage increase is lawful.

