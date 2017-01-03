News 20 mins ago 9:02 p.m.Senate probe concludes sex website...

A Senate investigation into child-sex trafficking has uncovered evidence that employees of a major sex advertising website deleted incriminating evidence from ads posted on its site - allegedly helping to conceal illegal activity, rather than reporting it to authorities. The website, Backpage.com, used a filter that automatically stripped out words that would have revealed a child was being sold for sex - terms such as "Lolita," "amber alert," "fresh," and "school girl," according to a report issued Monday by a Senate investigative panel.

