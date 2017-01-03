News 20 mins ago 9:02 p.m.Senate prob...

News 20 mins ago 9:02 p.m.Senate probe concludes sex website...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

A Senate investigation into child-sex trafficking has uncovered evidence that employees of a major sex advertising website deleted incriminating evidence from ads posted on its site - allegedly helping to conceal illegal activity, rather than reporting it to authorities. The website, Backpage.com, used a filter that automatically stripped out words that would have revealed a child was being sold for sex - terms such as "Lolita," "amber alert," "fresh," and "school girl," according to a report issued Monday by a Senate investigative panel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) 46 min guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing Dec 22 puddintain 1
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
dating Sparta, Mo Dec '16 MRK 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC