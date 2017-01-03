News 20 mins ago 9:02 p.m.Senate probe concludes sex website...
A Senate investigation into child-sex trafficking has uncovered evidence that employees of a major sex advertising website deleted incriminating evidence from ads posted on its site - allegedly helping to conceal illegal activity, rather than reporting it to authorities. The website, Backpage.com, used a filter that automatically stripped out words that would have revealed a child was being sold for sex - terms such as "Lolita," "amber alert," "fresh," and "school girl," according to a report issued Monday by a Senate investigative panel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|46 min
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec '16
|MRK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC