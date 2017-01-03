New Laws 2017: Easier to Carry Guns, Harder to Use Cellphones
New laws in 2017 will make it easier for people to carry guns in public, but harder for people to use cellphones while driving. And now you can use a pitchfork to hunt catfish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 1
|sue
|1
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Dec 20
|ksteinhoff
|3
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|dating Sparta, Mo
|Dec 8
|MRK
|1
|Obama is a comunist
|Dec '16
|iseeitcoming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC