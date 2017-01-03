New Dance-Theater Work 'the Bench' Will Feature Shuffle...
Titus Theatricals, in association with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, has announced the upcoming industry showcase presentations of the thrilling new work, The Bench - Journey into Love, during the 2017 APAP Conference. Choreographed by Kiesha Lalama and featuring Darius de Haas and Nikki Kimbrough , The Bench - Journey into Love will have two presentations on Saturday, January 7 at 12pm & 6pm at the Manhattan Movement & Arts Center , located at 248 West 60th Street .
