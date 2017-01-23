MU offers free tax help to Missourians

MU offers free tax help to Missourians

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KOMU-TV Columbia

Columbia Missourians have a free place to get tax help. Tax experts in the personal financial planning department at MU's College of Human Environmental Services, MU Law School and MU Extension are offering free tax clinics starting Jan. 24. MU will operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites on the MU campus and one site in downtown Columbia through Apr. 17. The VITA sites will be staffed by students from the MU School of Law and Department of Personal Financial Planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOMU-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 13
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
News Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11) Jan 10 guest 4
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Jan 6 guest 4
older couple want a peaceful place to rent Jan 5 Now_What- 2
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC