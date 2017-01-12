More freezing rain, temperatures expected for central US
A third wave of sleet and drizzle could hit parts of the central U.S. on the eve of the holiday, and temperatures threaten to stay near or below freezing and add to the treacherous mix. Ice buildups of one-quarter to slightly less than a half inch were expected late Saturday and Sunday morning from southeastern Kansas to central Missouri.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|9 hr
|Janice Brown
|1
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|17 hr
|uncut 13 inches
|7
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
|older couple want a peaceful place to rent
|Jan 5
|Now_What-
|2
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Delano Oil Co. gas stations are disappearing
|Dec 22
|puddintain
|1
